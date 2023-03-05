Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 2:18AM MST until March 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 2 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 40 MPH, highest in the Upper

Snake Plain.

* WHERE…The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Snake Plain, Blackfoot

Mountains, and Bear Lake area, including but not limited to

Monida Pass, Dubois, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls,

Ammon, Shelley, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls,

Pocatello, Chubbuck, Soda Springs, Georgetown, Montpelier, St.

Charles, Geneva Summit, and Border Summit.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending for most areas

this morning, winds will be increasing. Be prepared for

continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting snow

across highways.

If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan

extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway

conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or

by calling 511.