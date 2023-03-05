Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 4:32AM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
Pass, Togwotee Pass, Salt River Pass, and South Pass. Those
recreating in the mountains could become disoriented and lost.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if
your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.