today at 12:16 PM
Published 4:32 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 4:32AM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility in
heavier snow will generally range between a half and one mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

