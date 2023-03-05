Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 4:32AM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility in

heavier snow will generally range between a half and one mile.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if

your plans include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.