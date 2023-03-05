Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 8:47AM MST until March 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations
of up to half an inch. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Bear
Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains-Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands.
This includes the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

