Published 3:51 AM

Special Weather Statement issued March 8 at 3:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected
with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…The Western Mountains.

* WHEN…Later this morning through tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in
visibility, as well as slick and snow covered roads, including
over Teton, Togwotee and Salt River Passes.

