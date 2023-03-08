Special Weather Statement issued March 8 at 3:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in visibility, as well as slick and snow covered roads, including over Teton, Togwotee and Salt River Passes.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected with locally higher amounts.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.