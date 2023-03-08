Special Weather Statement issued March 8 at 3:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected
with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…The Western Mountains.
* WHEN…Later this morning through tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in
visibility, as well as slick and snow covered roads, including
over Teton, Togwotee and Salt River Passes.