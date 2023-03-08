Special Weather Statement issued March 8 at 3:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected
with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys, southern Lincoln County
and the Upper Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Later this morning through tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in
visibility, as well as slick and snow covered roads.