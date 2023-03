Patchy freezing dense fog is along I-86 from Pocatello to just past

the Pocatello airport.

The fog is expected to last the next couple of hours.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello Airport.

Visibilities are below one half of a mile in the freezing fog. If

you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.