Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 12:29PM MST until March 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations
this afternoon and again later tonight are expected to total 4
to 9 inches in the mountains with 1 to 3 inches in the lower
valleys.
* WHERE…Caribou, Bear River, and Big Hole Ranges as well as the
Marsh and Blackfoot mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.