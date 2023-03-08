Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:44PM MST until March 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations this afternoon and again

later tonight are expected to total 4 to 6 inches in the

mountains with 1 to 3 inches in the lower valleys.

* WHERE…Caribou, Bear River, and Big Hole Ranges as well as

the Marsh and Blackfoot mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.