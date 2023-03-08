Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:44PM MST until March 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 6,000 feet elevation and 1
to 3 inches in the valleys below. For the Winter Storm Watch,
snow mainly above 6,000 feet elevation and heavy snow possible.
Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches above 6,000 feet,
with 3 to 7 inches in the lower valleys. Winds could gust as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River, Caribou and Big Hole mountains, including
Pine Creek Pass, Georgetown Summit and Emigration Pass.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST
Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Thursday night
through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.