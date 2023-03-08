Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:51AM MST until March 9 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches above

6500 feet MSL and 1 to 4 inches below 6500 feet.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue, and

Picabo.

* WHEN…Until midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.