Winter Weather Advisory issued March 8 at 2:51AM MST until March 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

above 6500 feet MSL and 2 to 5 inches below 6500 feet.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov..