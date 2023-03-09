High Wind Warning issued March 9 at 12:12PM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Localized snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches in the mountains

and up to 2 inches across the central Snake River Plain early

Friday morning.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown

around. Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high

winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in

forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use

caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the

steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider

delaying travel until the high winds subside.