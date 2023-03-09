Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 12:07PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Heavy snow and gusty winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 9 inches Leadore through Gilmore Summit

and Lost Trail Pass. 1 to 4 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph in the morning from Leadore through Gilmore

Summit. Snow squalls Friday afternoon and evening are expected

to cause periods of heavy snow with gusty winds, near zero

visibility and rapidly changing travel conditions.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 15

below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not

taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.