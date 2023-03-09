Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 24

inches above 6000 feet including Tom Cat Summit and 5 to 13

inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at

times, particularly Friday afternoon.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Lost River Range.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.