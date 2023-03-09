Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
24 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 12
inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at
times, particularly Friday afternoon.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,
and Small.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.