Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected in the mountains with a mix of rain
and snow in the valleys. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches in the mountains above 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 7 inches in
the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, particularly
Friday.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, and Bone.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.