Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
feet in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 10 to 20 inches in
the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over mountain
passes.
* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper
Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and
evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.