Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

feet in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 10 to 20 inches in

the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over mountain

passes.

* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper

Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and

evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.