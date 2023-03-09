Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 12:59PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches. Lesser amounts in the northern portions of Yellowstone

National Park. Highest amounts will occur in the Tetons and

Wind River Mountains, where up two feet of snow is possible.

Winds could gust to 40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph possible on

exposed ridges.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains

East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during the

Friday morning and evening commutes, and across Mountain Passes.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Back country enthusiasts, including

snowmobilers, should exercise caution as conditions could be

very dangerous. For back country and avalanche information

please see the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.