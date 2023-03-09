Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 2:41AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible with total snow accumulations of 10

to 20 inches. Winds could gust to 40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph

possible on exposed ridges.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains

East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during the

Friday morning and evening commutes. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Local snow totals of around two feet

possible in the Teton Range. Snowfall around Mammoth and through

the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park will generally be

less than ten inches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.