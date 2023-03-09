Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches in the mountains above 6500 feet including Tom Cat Summit
and 6 to 12 inches in the valleys below 6500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Lost River Range.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.