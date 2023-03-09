Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 6 to 12 inches
in the valleys below 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.