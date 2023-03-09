Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with a mix of rain and snow in the

valleys. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the

mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 5 to 10 inches in the valleys

below 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.