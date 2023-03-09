Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with a mix of rain and snow in the
valleys. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the
mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 5 to 10 inches in the valleys
below 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.