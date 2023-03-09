Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected with a mix of rain and snow in the
valleys. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches in the
mountains above 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches in the valleys
below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, and Bone.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.