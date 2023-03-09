Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 24 to 36

inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 12 to 24 inches

in the valleys below 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper

Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.