Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 6:33AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible with total snow accumulations of 10
to 20 inches. Winds could gust to 40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph
possible on exposed ridges.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains
East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during
the Friday morning and evening commutes. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Local snow totals of around two feet
possible in the Teton Range. Snowfall around Mammoth and
through the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park will
generally be less than ten inches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.