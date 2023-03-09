Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 6:33AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible with total snow accumulations of 5
to 10 inches. Higher accumulations near the foothills of the
Tetons, around Alpine, and along the east side of Star Valley.
Wind could gust to 45 mph, especially north of the Jackson
Hole Airport.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during
the Friday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may mix with rain at times Friday
afternoon before changing back to all snow before ending later
Friday night.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.