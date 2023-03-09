Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 12:07PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Intense snow showers Friday

afternoon and evening will cause very low visibility and rapidly

changing conditions.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.