Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 12:07PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Intense snow showers Friday
afternoon and evening will cause very low visibility and rapidly
changing conditions.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.