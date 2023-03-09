Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected late tonight through Friday
morning with accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Snow mixed with or
turning to rain in the afternoon. A second round of snow with
the frontal passage Friday afternoon with additional
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph Friday afternoon with the front.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia,
and Driggs.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.