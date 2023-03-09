Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches

in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 1 to 4 inches in the

valleys below where snow may mix with rain at times. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph, particularly Friday afternoon.

* WHERE…Challis and Pahsimeroi Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.