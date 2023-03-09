Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 8:16 PM
Published 12:44 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches
in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 1 to 4 inches in the
valleys below where snow may mix with rain at times. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph, particularly Friday afternoon.

* WHERE…Challis and Pahsimeroi Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content