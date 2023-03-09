Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 12:44PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow at times Friday morning and Friday night.
Snow mixed with or changing to rain in the lower valleys Friday
afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches in the
mountains above 6000 feet MSL and 2 to 6 inches in the valleys
below. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, particularly Friday
afternoon.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.