Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 2:41AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.