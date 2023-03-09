Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 4:05 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, and
Driggs.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content