Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, and
Driggs.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.