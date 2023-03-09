Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 2 to
7 inches in the valleys below 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high
as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.