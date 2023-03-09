Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 4:05AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

in the mountains above 6000 feet MSL and 1 to 4 inches in the

valleys below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Challis and Pahsimeroi Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.