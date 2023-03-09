Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 6:33AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.