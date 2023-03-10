Flood Warning issued March 10 at 10:58AM MST until March 11 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Flooding caused by avalanches along the Big Wood River near
Hailey blocking the river.
* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following
county, Blaine.
* WHEN…Until 1000 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding along the Big Wood River and nearby low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1049 AM MST, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Avalanches along the Big Wood River near Hailey have led to
ice and snow damming of the Big Wood River above the Bullion
Street Bridge. This is leading to water pooling above the
blockage, flooding some upstream locations. The snow and ice
jamming will likely erode over the coming hours releasing the
backed up water. This will lead to rapidly rising water
downstream of the blockage. Stay away from the river until
normal flows are established and the threat of flooding
subsides.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hailey.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.