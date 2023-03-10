High Wind Warning issued March 10 at 11:23AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph

possible through early evening then diminishing at 9 PM MDT.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high

winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in

forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use

caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the

steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider

delaying travel until the high winds subside.