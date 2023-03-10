High Wind Warning issued March 10 at 11:23AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph
possible through early evening then diminishing at 9 PM MDT.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.