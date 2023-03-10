High Wind Warning issued March 10 at 3:16AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high winds subside.

* WHAT…South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

