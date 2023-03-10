Snow Squall Warning issued March 10 at 1:01PM MST until March 10 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

Southwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 145 PM MST.

* At 1258 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Atomic

City, or 27 miles east of Arco, moving east at 35 mph, impacting

US-20 and US-26.

HAZARD…Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow.

Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility

rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts

greater than 50 mph could knock down tree limbs and blow

around unsecured objects.

SOURCE…Radar and webcams.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

Locations impacted include…

Atomic City, Rockford, Moreland, Central Inl, Taber, Southeast Inl,

Kettle Butte and East Butte.

Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads,

bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and

be prepared for a sudden loss of traction.

If traveling on a highway, find the nearest exit or rest area and

park safely away from traffic. Allow snow squalls to pass before

attempting to resume travel.

Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their

vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or

stop! If you have been involved in an accident or pulled to the side

of the roadway, quickly exit your vehicle and move as far away from

the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand

along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable

to maintain control.