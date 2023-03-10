Snow Squall Warning issued March 10 at 1:11PM MST until March 10 at 1:30PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 107 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Cold Water
Rest Area, or 11 miles southeast of Lake Walcott, moving east at 35
mph, impacting Interstate 86.
HAZARD…Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty
winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly
falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts greater
than 50 mph could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
SOURCE…Radar and webcams.
IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous
within minutes.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Lake Walcott, Cold Water Rest Area, Massacre Rocks,
Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Yale Rest Area.
Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads,
bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and
be prepared for a sudden loss of traction.
If traveling on a highway, find the nearest exit or rest area and
park safely away from traffic. Allow snow squalls to pass before
attempting to resume travel.
Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their
vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or
stop! If you have been involved in an accident or pulled to the side
of the roadway, quickly exit your vehicle and move as far away from
the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand
along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable
to maintain control.