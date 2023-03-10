Snow Squall Warning issued March 10 at 12:41PM MST until March 10 at 1:30PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Snow Squall Warning for…
Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…
West central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
Southern Minidoka County in south central Idaho…
* Until 130 PM MST.
* At 1240 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles
southwest of Lake Walcott, moving east at 30 mph, impacting
Interstate 86.
HAZARD…Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow.
Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility
rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts
greater than 50 mph could knock down tree limbs and blow
around unsecured objects.
SOURCE…Radar and webcams.
IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous
within minutes.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Lake Walcott, Cold Water Rest Area, Massacre Rocks,
Interstate 84 And 86 Junction and Yale Rest Area.
Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads,
bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and
be prepared for a sudden loss of traction.
If traveling on a highway, find the nearest exit or rest area and
park safely away from traffic. Allow snow squalls to pass before
attempting to resume travel.
Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their
vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or
stop! If you have been involved in an accident or pulled to the side
of the roadway, quickly exit your vehicle and move as far away from
the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand
along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable
to maintain control.