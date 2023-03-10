Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 1:25PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A strong cold front was sweeping east across the Snake River Plain with rain changing over to snow behind the front and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Embedded snow squalls have been observed and motorists should be prepared for adverse winter driving conditions.

