Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 1:25PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front was sweeping east across the Snake River Plain
with rain changing over to snow behind the front and wind gusts of
50 to 55 mph. Embedded snow squalls have been observed and motorists
should be prepared for adverse winter driving conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby,
Soda Springs, Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley,
Malta, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Blackfoot Reservoir,
Lorenzo, Felt and Chesterfield Reservoir.