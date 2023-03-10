Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 2:42PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A cold front was advancing east through the southeast highlands with
rain changing over to snow behind the front and wind gusts of 45 to
50 mph. Motorists should be prepared for adverse winter driving
conditions through the afternoon.

Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, eastern Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, Driggs,
McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir,
Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades
Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Victor, Iona and Ucon.

