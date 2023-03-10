Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 2:42PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A cold front was advancing east through the southeast highlands with rain changing over to snow behind the front and wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph. Motorists should be prepared for adverse winter driving conditions through the afternoon.

