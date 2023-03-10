Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 9:18AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Southerly wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph have been noted along the Interstate 84 and 86 corridor from Pocatello to Burley this morning. Wind speeds are expected to increase just ahead of a passing cold front between noon and 4 PM MST this afternoon. In addition to the gusty winds, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically behind the front with rain switching over to snow. Snowfall may be locally intense and heavy with visibility reduced to less than half mile at times. Motorists traveling along the Interstate corridor early this afternoon should be prepared for potentially dangerous travel conditions and monitor 511 road and weather reports for the latest conditions.

