Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 11:58AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow in the mountains through this evening with a

mix of rain and snow in the lower valleys early this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the mountains

above 6500 feet MSL and 1 to 4 inches in the valleys below.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph resulting in blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,

and Small.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening

commute due to road closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.