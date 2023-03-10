Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 11:58AM MST until March 10 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow through this evening with a mix of rain and
snow in the lower valleys early this afternoon. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet
MSL this evening with 1 to 4 inches in the valleys below. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph resulting in blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Lost River Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening commute
due to road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.