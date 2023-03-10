Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 11:58AM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow in the mountains with a mix of rain and snow
in the lower valleys early this afternoon. Additional snow
accumulations of 7 to 14 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet
MSL and 1 to 6 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph resulting in blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper
Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening
commute due to road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.