Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 1:29PM MST until March 11 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches. Lesser amounts in the northern portions of Yellowstone
National Park. Highest amounts will occur in the Tetons and
western Wind River Mountains, where up two feet of snow is
possible. Winds could gust to 40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph
possible on exposed ridges.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, Wind River Mountains
East and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during the
Friday evening commute, and across Mountain Passes. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Back country enthusiasts, including
snowmobilers, should exercise caution as conditions could be
very dangerous. For back country and avalanche information
please see the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.